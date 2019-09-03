<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Campaign poster of Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, vying for 2023 presidential election has emerged.

The poster has Oshiomhole, former Edo State Governor vying for the presidency with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as his running mate.

The campaign poster was cited in Ikeja, Lagos State, yesterday with the message: “Mandate 2023.”

Oshiomhole currently heads the ruling party which produced Muhammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria.

Buhari is currently battling to retain his position as President, following the election petition by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Atiku is challenging the authenticity of Buhari’s victory at the 2019 presidential election.