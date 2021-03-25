



The Accord Party (AP) has vowed to take over the reins of government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

The party said it has constituted various committees to ensure that the party is well rooted at the grassroot level across all the 36 states of the country.

The newly elected Chairman of the party in Osun State, Pastor Victor Akande while addressing members of the party after he was reelected for a second term, said the party is the only alternative to the APC.

He assured that the party will field candidates for all positions in the next general election, just as he informed of efforts being made to sell the party to all Nigerians.





Akande said he was determined to take the party to a greater level, stated that the party has members who are eminently qualified to contest for all elective positions in the country.

Specifically, he declared that the party is prepared for the next governorship election in the state, adding that efforts will be made to take over from the ruling APC.

The AP leader who said that the party cannot be underated, maintained that the party has all it takes to rule the state and thereby urged all members of the party to mobilize actively ahead of the governorship election.