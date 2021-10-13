2022 budget: Senate adjourns plenary to November 9

The Senate has adjourned the plenary to November 9, 2021, to reconvene for consideration on the 2022 Appropriation Bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari last week Thursday.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks condemned the absence of some government agencies to defend the loan request by the executive.

Lawan in a terse remark warned that the Senate henceforth, would not tolerate attempts by government institutions to sabotage the administration’s efforts at infrastructural development.

The agencies include Ministries of Health, Women Affairs, Water Resources, Power Petroleum Resources, Environment; and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).