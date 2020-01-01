<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that his government will continue to deliver on the mandate of building a total society that caters to the collective needs for the greatest number of people, noting that the yearnings of majority of Edo people will always supersede the avarice of a few greedy politicians in the state.

Obaseki, in his New Year Message, said in the face of the political challenges promoted by a few individuals who are intent on derailing the developmental strides of his administration, he will in 2020, consolidate on his reforms, policies and programmes for the collective good of Edo people.

He said “Despite the provocation and hostility from quarters who should be interested and support the progress of our dear state, I solemnly pledge to uphold the people’s trust and continue to stand for our collective interest. As mortals, we will come, play our part and leave, but Edo will remain.

My goal at the expiration of my tenure is that Edo State would have been propelled to the league of the best and most efficient sub-national entities not just in Nigeria, but in Africa.

“I want to specially thank Edo people for the confidence and encouragement, which you continue to show us as a government, in the face of the political challenges promoted by a few individuals who are intent on derailing the developmental strides we have fought to build in the last three years because they no longer benefit from the new order, which now requires more accountability and transparency in the utilization of public resources.”

The governor specifically announced the commencement of the new minimum wage with effect from the first day of the New Year.

“As a government, our workers’ welfare is a priority. That is why the payment of salaries and pensions is non-negotiable. Our goal is to have the best motivated and trained public servants in Nigeria. Consequently, as I promised last year, Edo State will implement the new minimum wage with effect from January 1, 2020.”

Governor Obaseki, describing 2020 as another election year in the state, said he will ensure that there is peace and security during the contestation, adding,

“As part of our program to ensure sustainable security, we have also earmarked N2bn for the State’s Security Trust Fund, which will also raise funds from businesses and citizens to bolster our ability to protect and secure you more effectively.”

He noted that his administration remains committed to fixing roads, rebuilding schools, facilitating the expansion of existing businesses and ensuring a vibrant, boisterous state that all Edo people will be proud to be associated with.

The governor said that his priority as governor in 2020 will be on policies and programmes, which will enhance the wellbeing of majority of citizens by creating the enabling environment and building the necessary social and physical infrastructure for the people to achieve their aspirations.

The governor said, “I want to assure you, fellow-citizens, that we will not relent on our efforts at infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and social development programmes which we are currently undertaking across the entire state.

“We are committed to fixing our roads, rebuilding schools, facilitating the expansion of existing businesses and ensuring a vibrant, boisterous state that we will all be proud to be associated with.

Obaseki continued, “This year, we are doubling our efforts to surpass the set target of 200,000 jobs which I promised in 2016 as we intend to deepen our relationship with local and international partners to create more opportunities for our youths in the different sectors of the state’s economy.

“On the back of the success from the Innovation Hub and production centres, we will build similar hubs and centers in Edo North and Edo Central. Construction work in the Benin Industrial Park will commence early this year.”

“Agriculture has always been the backbone of the economy of Edo State. Working closely with Federal authorities, this year we will expand massively in putting a lot more hectares of land under cultivation.

“From the experience which we have gained, we will assist farmers in preparing land and provide them access to inputs and financing. Under the Edo Agripreneur Programme, priority will be placed on rice, cassava, and maize, poultry and piggery.”

According to him, “The Edo State Oil Palm Programme, which we launched with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last year, marks a watershed in the Agricultural transformation in the state.

“With a commitment of about N70bn, to cultivate the first phase, we expect that the program within 5 years would create not less than 600,000 jobs in the state.”