The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would ensure a free and credible governorship primary for its aspirants ahead of 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr Clement Faboyede, PDP Chairman in the state, stated this on Monday in Akure when one of the aspirants, Mr Eddy Olafeso, announced his intention to run for the state governorship election to the party executives.

Faboyede said the party already had good and worthy aspirants in its fold, ahead of the polls in the state.

He revealed that a total of 17 aspirants had shown interest to contest the party’s governorship ahead of the 2020 election in the state.

Faboyede explained that the PDP had already put credible machinery in motion to ensure very transparent primaries for all its aspirants.

“Our party parades an array of vibrant aspirants, totalling 17 as at now, and they are ready to contest the elections.

“The delegates would be given a level playing opportunity to choose the best among the array of aspirants.

“We shall never substitute the delegates list of our party. We shall ensure a credible and fair primary election for aspirants,” he said.

He urged aspirants to conform with the rules of engagement that would engender qualitative poll as planned by the PDP leadership.

According to him, the PDP will not zone its ticket to any senatorial district, in spite of calls from party members to do so.

He argued that zoning the party governorship ticket could lead to the disintegration of the party, being the major opposition party, ahead of the election.

“The forthcoming 2023 election might be our last chance as the main opposition party in Ondo State.

“So, I will advise our people to shun any idea of zoning. There is nowhere in our constitution that states should zone party tickets,” he said.

The National Vice Chairman of the PDP in South-West, Mr Eddy Olafeso, said he was just at the secretariat to announce his intent due to the respect he had for the state working executive.