A Presidential aspirant and publisher of online Newspaper, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has called on electorate irrespective of their political and religious inclination to elect only credible and responsible candidates in 2019.

He made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said the call was necessary in view of the fact that the country was in dire need of responsible and responsive leaders who are committed to Nigeria Project.

Sowore said there was need for Nigerians to totally forget about their differences and elect only responsible people who will save the country from those he described as ‘wicked politicians’.

“Nigerians must elect responsible people who will work for Nigeria and save it from wicked politicians, who are not interested in Nigerian people but are only interested in themselves,” he said.

Sowore, who was in Kano in continuation of his sensitisation and education campaign across the country, decried the country’s zoning system.

He said that the zoning system has repeatedly failed, describing it as a lazy man’s approach to politicking, which must be jettisoned.

”We have rotated power based on religion, ethnicity, and others, which had failed us.

“We must avoid zoning system because when they (politicians) are sharing money they forget about the zoning system,” he said.

The publisher said if given the mandate he would give priority to education, women and youth empowerment as well as giving special consideration to people with special needs.

Sowore also promised to establish Solar Power plant in the Northern parts of the country, due to its abundant sun shine, which is capable of providing about two million jobs in the region.

“I will introduce policies that will encourage skills acquisition programme, boost agricultural production, trade and commerce as well as the mining sector, which will go a long way in reducing unemployment among the youth in the country.

He, therefore, called on the media to give him the needed support to enable him actualise his dream.

The presidential aspirant had on Wednesday held a Town Hall Meeting with representatives of politicians and various organisations including women and youths as well as students from higher institutions in the state.