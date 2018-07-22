The founder of Odua People’s Congress, OPC, Frederick Fasehun, has revealed why Yoruba leaders don’t listen to warning from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fasehun said leaders of the South West don’t listen to Obasanjo because they believe his cautions on crisis in the country are “belated”.

Speaking, the OPC founder noted that the volte-face made by Obasanjo against the second term agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari was an indication of the former president’s regret for throwing his weight behind Buhari in 2015.

Fasehun, however, urged the South West to listen to Obasanjo.

He said, “Nothing says he should not express his regrets. If he has expressed his regrets because he has seen what is now happening, please let him feel sorry for past misdeeds and let him be the statesman he has always been. Obasanjo is one leader that has not precipitated crisis.

“So, let us listen to him. Any leader that comes out to warn us against looming violence is a good leader.

“Yoruba leaders have never listened well to Obasanjo because they think his warning is belated, but warning against violence is never belated.

“So, let us listen to him and call ourselves to order. I think Obasanjo is in a good position to warn us. Obasanjo has seen both sides of governance; military, democracy, so he is in the best position to warn Nigeria. So, let us listen to him.”