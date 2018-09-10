A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Ibrahim Bomoi, on Sunday said he opposes the decision of the state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, to announce a candidate as the party’s flagbearer for 2019 election.

Bomoi, a former director of treasury at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and top APC stalwart in Yobe, who has been nursing the governorship ambition of succeeding the outgoing governor, said he is prepared to challenge the choice.

He on Sunday officially opened his campaign office with a call to his supporters to prepare ahead for the coming primaries.

This was coming barely 48 hours after the state governor declared the APC National Secretary, Mai-Mala Buni, as his anointed successor.

The APC in Yobe State had last week given the outgoing governor the power to anoint whomever he wishes as successor.

The governor was also given an unchallenged ticket to contest a senatorial seat.

This decision, though said to be endorsed by majority of the stakeholders in the party, was however challenged by some party stalwarts.

Bomoi described the governor’s unilateral selection of a successor as an imposition which he vowed to challenge.

Speaking to reporters while commissioning his campaign office in Damaturu, the APC chieftain said he looks forward to challenging the governor’s choice at the primaries.

“We have opened the Yobe south offices in Potiskum, Yobe east in Damaturu and we will soon inaugurate that of Yobe north in Gashua”, he said.

“This is to tell our supporters that we reject whatever imposition being made on the party and we insist on primaries to determine our party’s flag bearer.”

Bomoi’s campaign coordinator, Usman Jauro, also criticised the governor’s decision to anoint Buni, who is from the same senatorial zone as the governor. He described it as a reflection of what he called “selfish agenda” of the leadership in the state.

“Since the creation of Yobe State, all the elected governors are from Yobe east senatorial zone except late Mamman Ali, who spent only 18 months out of the 22 years the democratically elected governors had led the state.

“Also, all the ministerial, ambassadorial and party appointments for the state were occupied by people from Yobe east. For this reason, we the people of Yobe south with strong agreement with party faithful from Yobe north are solely behind Bomoi’s aspiration,” he said.

Jauro said though they are aware of the immense powers and influences of governors during primaries, they are confident of winning the primaries.

“Only God gives power to whom He wishes; we are confident that God will allow the oppressed to prevail,” he added.