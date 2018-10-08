



Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Sunday elected Yabagi Yusuf Sani as its Presidential candidate.

Sani would contest the election against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani emerged the ADP candidate after an election by party delegates during its convention across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

At the ADP convention held across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, out of 5,336,433 voters accredited, Sani scored 5,242,346 votes .

During the ADP affirmation of presidential flag bearer in Abuja, Sani was given the certificate as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

In his acceptance speech, Sani thanked God for the opportunity given to him.

“I want to thank my fellow compatriots, the members of the great party to be given this rare opportunity to be the presidential candidate of this great party.

“I understand the mantle of responsibility that has been placed on my shoulders and obviously Nigeria needs a fresh party.

“Nigeria needs a new dimension of leadership that would be focused, proactive and determined in improving the nation’s security through effectiveness.

“We will create a new direction toward positive change in the economic, infrastructure development, health and education.

“We believe that our country can become great as we have no business with killings and with good leadership, we can bring all these to work.”

“I am humbled by delegates and party members’ confidence in me to fly the flag of our great party for the 2019 Presidential Election.

“I will by the grace of God justify the confidence you reposed in me.

Sani also thanked INEC for its quick response to the short notice given to it by the party.

“INEC is ready to do this job, it is our job to make their work easy for them,” Sani said.

The National Vice Chairman, ADP, Chief Samuel Nyagba, lauded the delegates for their patriotism and commitment .

He said that Sani, as a professional, was the ideal presidential candidate to govern the country because he would know how to build Nigeria from within as a professional.

He,therefore, pledged that the party’s manifesto would be implemented to the later by Sani’s administration after his emergence as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ADP presidential candidate, Sani, is a professional engineer in the Oil and Gas Industry.