The National Vice-Chairman, South-east of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Austin Umahi, has charged the executive members of the party in Anambra State to work towards the party’s quest to seize power in 2019.

Umahi, who spoke in Enugu, while inaugurating a 19-member caretaker committee of the party for Anambra, told them that unlike previously when they operated skeletally as a result of contentions of their legitimacy, they now have the full right to administer the party, and must use it work for the party’s victory in 2019.

He urged the members to open up the political space by increasing sensitisation and mobilisation, especially through greater involvement of women and youths in the affairs of the party.

He told the executive members that: “Action has started and there is no time to waste. You have all the rights to deal with every issue that has to do with the party in the state, starting from now.”

The PDP national vice-chairman further stated: “We are not afraid to apologise to Nigerians where we have done wrong, we have realised our mistakes. That is why we have accepted to rebrand the party and reposition ourselves in order to regain power in 2019.”

Umahi pleaded with their teeming supporters in Nigeria especially in Anambra State “not to lose hope, but to rather pray and work for PDP to regain power from the current ruling despotic cabal and return it to the people, because power belongs to the people”.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said they were mindful of the crises which have bedevilled the party in the state, and are now poised to reconcile all interests and persons, in order to move the party forward.

According to Nwobu, “The committee would do all within their powers to reconcile all aggrieved persons within the party, in order to restore the massive support and overwhelming confidence the people of Anambra people.”

Also speaking on behalf of other members of the committee, a former state secretary of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Mr. John Okoli-Akirika, maintained that with the maturity being displayed by the current leadership of the party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche secondus, the party is set to sweep the polls in the 2019 general election.

A party stalwart, who was a former member of the state legislature, Mr Valentine Ayika, expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of the new party executive after a protracted leadership crises, stating that: “PDP has decided to forge a common front, to go into the 2019 elections as one united family.”