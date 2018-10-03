



Peoples Democratic Party chairman in Imo State, Charles Ezekwem, has said that delegates from Imo State would give priority to any of the presidential aspirants who takes the issue of restructuring seriously.

He also said that an aspirant would swerve the votes in his favour if he promises to create an additional state in the South-East.

Ezekwem said this when the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, met with PDP delegates in Owerri, ahead of the party’s presidential primary scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The state party chairman commended Tambuwal, promising that the primaries would be free, fair and devoid of rancour.

Also speaking, a former deputy Speaker House of Representatives and PDP governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, said that the main opposition party was on course to democratically reclaim Aso Rock.