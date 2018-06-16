A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that there was no vacancy in Aso Rock presidential villa next year, apparently telling a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Kalu therefore declared that he is throwing his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari only and no one else.

‎According to the former Abia State governor, “Although Alhaji Sule Lamido happens to be my bosom friend and an aspirant for Nigeria’s president‎ in the PDP, I told him I won’t vote for him against President Muhammadu Buhari”, he declared.

Kalu who made the declaration, on Satuday, while on a state visit to Jigawa State where he told Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar that he is touring the country to sensitise Nigerians on the dire need to allow President Muhammad Buhari to continue in office next year.

Kalu, who also berated former president Olusegun Obasanjo over‎ the letter he wrote to President Buhari, advising him not to seek re-election, said the former president lacked the moral right to decide who becomes what in Nigeria.

“People seem to have forgotten when former president Obasanjo was literally absent for about three years travelling all over the world‎ when he was president and then nobody told him not seek re-election.

“He (Obasanjo) does‎ not have the moral right to decide for Nigerians who becomes president even though when he was president no one wrote letters advising him against seeking for re election”.

Kalu said Nigerians have the moral obligation to choose their leaders through the democratic process, advising them to go ahead and vote for President Buhari as president while also voting for Muhammed Badaru for Jigawa State governor.

He said voting for other people other than Buhari is giving an opening for the continued looting of the country’s treasury by ‘looters’ he stated.

Governor Badaru, who expressed his excitement over the visit, said his choice to project the reason for the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari was unprecedented.

Governor Badaru said although president Muhammad Buhari has constantly won elections, in Jigawa, however, there was further need to re educate and re energies them to see reason on why they should give ‎Buhari another chance to run for president of the country”, he said.

The governor, who toured memory lane‎ on how the APC government met the already ‘battered’ economy by the PDP said, “Jigawa people are better informed and educated on how we met the state treasury and economy and that is why no one can disillusion them at this moment,” he said.