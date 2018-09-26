The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State, is currently mired in crisis between Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and a former governor of the state, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, over who succeeds the outgoing governor in 2019.

Governor Al-Makura has vowed to retire Sen. Adamu from politics while the latter has sworn to stop the emergence of the preferred choice of the governor as the next governor of the state.

The Keffi Development Foundation (KDF), a community-based organisation, on Tuesday, called for a peaceful resolution of political differences between the two leaders.

According to a statement issued in Keffi and signed by the Vice President of organisation, Mr. Lawal Maizabo, it said the crisis was capable of polarising the people of the state if not checked.

The statement said that the differences must be brought to a halt in order to ensure that the state continue to enjoy relative peace and tranquility and called for amicable resolution for the state to move forward and have a hitch free general election.

Maizabo advised Governor Al-Makura to use the political sagacity, with which he used to resolve the Ombatse political crisis that engulfed the state in the past, to resolve the current political crisis in the state.

Maizabo called on all the traditional rulers and well-meaning stakeholders and citizens of the state to as a matter of urgency mediate between the two leaders to resolve the issue and allow peace in the state.

The crisis led to the setting up of a committee by the governor to look into some misdeeds of the Abdullahi Adamu when he was governor between 1999-2007.

But Sen. Adamu had since described the committee as a mismanagement and misplacement of state resources, adding that he cannot be intimidated as his hands are clean.