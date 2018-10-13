



The Presidential candidate of United Democratic Party (UDP), Ishola Balogun, has promised to provide 25 million jobs to Nigerian youths if he emerges winner of the 2019 election.

Balogun, who emerged unopposed at the party’s National Convention held, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, regretted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not utilised the abundant natural and human resources the country was endowed with.

According to him, the country has the brightest youth and the brightest economy in the world but the APC and the PDP have failed them.

He said his administration will focus on five cardinal points, namely Security, Health, Agriculture, Power and Education coined ‘SHAPE’.

The UDP standard flag bearer further added that his government will clear Polio, Malaria and other endemic diseases in the country, as well as empower women, widows and youths.

In an address, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Godson Okoye, called for masses support to rescue the country from crisis, kidnapping, terrorism and others.

Okoye added that his party stood for merit, ability and unity, and urged support of the masses to enthrone the government that will make the economy work.

Speaking also, the National Publicity Secretary of UDP, Olusegun Sunday Adeleye, expressed dismay over the suffering of Nigerians under the APC led administration.

Contributing, the party’s Enugu state gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Obi Ozoemena, said it was cries of children of God that brought out Balogun to come and salvage the situation.

The UDP also used the Convention to ratify the decisions of its National Executive council such as change of name and new logo, approval of amended constitution, approval of Godson Okoye led National Executive of the party among others.