The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, is leading members of his party to Abekuota, Ogun State to meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, it was learnt on Friday.

The meeting with the former President is billed to hold at his residence on Saturday (today) morning.

It was gathered that all members of the National Working Committee of the party arrived in Abeokuta on Friday for the meeting.

Also, it was gathered that some members of the Board of Trustees of the party like its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, and a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, would be part of the meeting.

It was learnt that the meeting would centre on the possibility of the former chairman of the party’s BoT returning to the former ruling party.

Obasanjo, who was the President of Nigeria for two terms on the platform of the party, tore his membership card a few years ago.

However, his dramatic appearance at the PDP rally in the state earlier this week, was said to have gladdened the hearts of the national leaders of the party.

It was learnt that the former President, who had earlier called on President Muhammadu Buhari to forget his second term ambition, might be considering working with his former party on how to wrest power from the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

A source close to chieftains of the party said, “The PDP national leadership has come with full force to thank the former President for appearing at the party’s rally during the week in his home state.

“We are also happy that his political group, the third force, was a member of the coalition we are forming against the misrule of the APC. We want to thank him for that as well.

“However, we want him to fully verify his involvment in the activities of the PDP because as it is, the former ruling party remains the potent and viable alternative to the ruling party. We will therefore beg him not to abandon us and the nation. We need his fatherly guidance.”

It was also gathered that the party would report activities of security agents who had been allegedly accused of manhandling Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to Obasanjo.

The PDP had staged a nationwide protest over the alleged assault on Fayose by security agents ahead of today’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

“What’s happening in Ekiti State would be brought to the attention of Baba (Obasanjo) because as a father to all, he needs to be briefed,” a source close to those attending the meeting told newsmen on Friday night.