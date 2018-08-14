Watt Market traders under the aegis of Capital Traders Umbrella Association (CATU), on Monday, endorsed the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, for a second term in office.

The traders, who were led on a courtesy call on the governor by president of the association, Ededet Andem, anchored their support for the governor on what they described as his sterling performance in office.

Specifically, the traders commended the governor for creating a business-friendly environment in the state, thus impacting positively on their various business.

They also acknowledged other developmental strides recorded by the governor in the various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, education, employment, industry and infrastructure.

To further demonstrate their support for the governor, the traders requested to be made a part of the governor’s re-election campaign team whenever it is constituted.

Responding, Ayade, who thanked the group for their show of solidarity and support to his administration, frowned at the multiple taxation they reported and vowed to ensure the enforcement of his low income earning, no tax payment policy as well as implement a flexible tax regime in the state.