The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has not released the timetable for state, national assembly, governorship and presidential primaries.

Yekini Nabena, the party’s acting national publicity secretary, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said reports on the development were untrue.

“The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries,” the APC spokesman said.

He described the timetable circulating in the social media and published in a newspaper as fake, saying that it should be disregarded by the public.