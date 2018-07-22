The Chairman of Adamawa Youths for Change, Abdullahi Umar, on Saturday described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a political lightweight who cannot win election in his ward in Jada Local Government and does not have what it takes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow in his home state of Adamawa come 2019.

Umar said this in response to a claim made on Saturday by Abubakar that he is capable of defeating Buhari and winning Adamawa State for the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 if he clinched the PDP ticket.

A statement made available to newsmen in Yola immediately after the mega rally of PDP by the spokesman of the group, Malam Garba Yakubu, said Abubakar had since lost political relevance in Adamawa State, but merely day-dreaming about his assumed popularity.

According to the statement, the former Vice President had since become “a political rubble rouser who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.

“The latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back into relevance.

“For over eight years, he has been sleeping in the presidency without pointing to any project he Atiku has executed under his watch as the Vice President that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians and Adamawa people. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful.

“He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his Adamawa People. The good people of Adamawa are appreciating Bindow’s modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in Bindow.

“Atiku’s dream to capture Adamawa State for PDP remains a tall dream that can never see the light of the day.”

They claimed those Abubakar are meeting are familiar with his antics and have not forgotten in a hurry the role he played in misleading the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria that he is capable of capturing Adamawa State for the party in 2007.

The statement added: “I am surprised that Atiku is now talking about people like Obasanjo, Jonathan, he has forgotten how he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions these former leaders.

“I am surprised he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed many of the chieftains who are still there today to pay him back with his own coin.

“The group insisted that Atiku is no longer relevant in Adamawa politics, pointing out that all his political structure had been completely dismantled.

“Those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself and cannot be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election.

“Atiku is only been deceived by the rented crowd witness at the Ribadu Square today He is a usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Adamawa, the support for President Buhari and Gov. Bindow and the APC is non negotiable.”