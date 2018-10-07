



Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo has been elected as the presidential candidate of Justice Must Prevail Party.

Chukwu-Eguzolugo, who polled 14 votes in an election monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday in Abuja, defeated Eze Odioyenma who got two votes.

Chief Charles Otie, the National Coordinator of the 16-member committee of wise men that formed the delegates, described the election as excellent.

According to Otie, all the wise men took oath that they will never be influenced by any one.

He said: “The wise men are people that have integrity to be able to vote.

“The process of the election is wonderful, it is something to write home about.

“It started with a process of screening.

“All the presidential aspirants were thoroughly interviewed for about three hours each in all sectors of the economy.

“The wise men then voted according to their performance in the interview.

“The 18 wise men formed the delegates

“Our electoral process is different from other political parties.

“The election was free and fair.”

Also speaking to NAN, the representative of FCT INEC, Folashade Akin-Thomas, described the election as free, fair and credible.

Thanking the delegates and the entire party members for giving him their votes, Chukwu-Eguzolugo said he would not disappoint the party if elected the president of Nigeria.

JMPP National Chairman, Dr. Olusegun Ijagbemi, who said the door to contest as presidential candidate of the party was thrown open to anybody from the South East, said God revealed to the leadership of the party that someone from the region would be the first to lead the revolution.

Ijagbemi said: “The announcement was made online, on YouTube, on social media, etc, and about four aspirants showed interest.

“The aspirants submitted themselves to the wisdom of the wise men and went through a screening that covered a whole week.

“This was how the candidate emerged.”

Ijagbemi, who described the exercise as peaceful, urged the winner and the loser to work together toward moving the party forward.

Giving a brief background of the presidential candidate, Ijagbemi said: “Apostle Sunday Chikendu Chukwu-Eguzolugo is from Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

“He was born on 20th August, 1979 and he was the Chief Executive of his clearing and forwarding agency, Phildelson W. A Limited at International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos until 1995 when he started experiencing supernatural encounters indicating a divine assignment for the rescue of the nation from corruption and self destruction and her restoration into a glorious future beyond human imagination.

“In 2010, he accompanied his friend, Hon. Bello Kaoje, to Kebbi for a political rally and while asleep in his friend’s bedroom, he saw heaven open and a gift in a very big white envelope came down unto his hands with the name written on it in gold, later interpreted to him as JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL PARTY.

“The structure, policies and objectives of the party are to be built on integrity through the Twelve (12) Pillars of Oath of righteousness that holds the peace and destiny of NIGERIA which leads to the judgment of death if violated.”

Present at the occasion was Dr Sarah Jubril, Special Assistant on Ethics and Privilege to former President Goodluck Jonathan.