The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) has dissociated itself from the media report that it is among the 41 political parties, led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a coalition aimed at producing a consensus candidate that would wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The party’s acting chairperson Comrade Abiodun Bamgboye and National Secretary, Chinedu Bosah, in a statement issued on Monday, noted that the story titled: “2019: PDP, SDP, APGA, 39 other parties move to produce one candidate” is figment of the writer’s imagination.

The party affirmed that, ’’Since this false report was published, we have been inundated with calls by our members and supporters who were disturbed that our great party which stands for the workers, youth and the poor is being grouped with anti-poor and corrupt parties like the PDP and others so listed.

“The SPN was neither represented in any meeting to discuss forming a coalition neither did the leadership of our party at any time confirms its participation in such a meeting to Vanguard newspapers and its agents.

“No government formed on the basis of capitalist philosophy is capable of offering an economic breakthrough for the poor masses.

“Ethics of responsible journalism and fair hearing requires Vanguard newspapers to contact the official leadership of the SPN to confirm or disclaim this report before rushing to publish a false story.”

The party therefore demanded a public retraction of the story by the Vanguard newspaper.

According to the party, the inclusion of SPN is a deliberate ploy by the PDP to use the SPN to give credibility to its coalition of anti-poor political parties which are not different from the APC.