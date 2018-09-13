The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party, a top official of the PDP has said.

The PDP official told a national newspaper that Dogara has purchased the PDP Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to return to the National Assembly as the representative of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

The newspaper quoted the official, who sought anonymity as saying: “Yes, he had picked our forms, but don’t quote me, he has joined us.”

Dogara was expected to have defected alongside the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and other federal lawmakers before they proceeded on recess.

However, he only announced the defection of others in the days after the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Members of his constituency had on Tuesday stormed his Abuja residence to demand that he should return to the National Assembly in 2019 to continue representing them.