A political movement in the South South known as Voluntary Political Support Movement (VPSM) has backed the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, describing him as the best option for Nigeria at the moment.

They maintained that Atiku Abubakar has all the needed capacity and experience to bring the country out of the present security and economic challenges ravaging it, adding that he is the hope for the people of the Niger Delta and the Nigerian Youth.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting of State Coordinators, delegates and supporters, held Sunday in Yenegoa, Bayalsa State, the National Coordinator, Comrade Marcus Emsi, urged South South youths to take full advantage of the ongoing voters registration to ensure they get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), pointing that it is the only way they can effect the desired change in government.

He appealed to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to make the former Vice President her flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election, stressing that the party has better chance to wrestle power from the incumbent with Atiku Abubakar flying her flag.

His words, “Due to his large support across the country especially within the youths, PDP stand a better chance of victory in the 2019 presidential election with Atiku Abubakar leading the team.

“We the leadership of Voluntary Political Support Movement are working assiduously for the actualization of the aspiration of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and for good governance at state levels. We also wish to commend the the Bayalsa State Governor, Sariake Dickson, for the good job he is doing in Bayalsa State.”