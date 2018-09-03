A contestant for the House of Assembly to represent Wurno Local Government in Sokoto state, Hon. Abubakar Sanusi Dabagi, has stated that ahead of the 2019 general elections, the state will overwhelmingly vote in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

The aspirant who stated this when youths from his local government area paid him a solidarity visit also charged them to be respectful and obedient to their leaders, urging them to fully participate in politics and contest for their desired positions in the state and the country as a whole.

“I thank Allah the creator of the Universe for this day and I also express my profound gratitude to Wurno local government and its environ, the teeming Youths who have shown me the solidarity and laid their trust, loyalty, as well as confidence on me.

“I accept their mandate and assure you that I will deliver on good governance through democratic values and distributive justice, and bring development to our beloved local government area.”

Hon. Dabagi further urged the youths who are educated elites, as well as business moguls, and those engaged in farming to come together and join our hands in order to improve their locality even as he called them to fully participate in active politics in order to rid the local government of parochial politics as well as to be aware of governance.