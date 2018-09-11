The Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, has obtained nomination form to contest for the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

Aliyu refused to defect with Governor Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed by the Deputy Governor’s Media Aide, Malam Abubakar Bawa, in Sokoto Tuesday, said the deputy governor obtained the form on Monday at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

According to the statement, the deputy governor was accompanied by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, and two lawmakers from the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Sokoto Tuesday, the deputy governor said he would give priority to the critical sectors of the economy if elected as governor of Sokoto State.

He also expressed confidence that he would win the APC governorship primary election, if there is no consensus arrangement.

Aliyu to this end, expressed optimism that the state would bounce back to APC in 2019.

He appealed to the members of the party to be patient and law abiding and avoid any acts capable of breaching the peace in the state.

He also enjoined them to strive hard towards ensuring the victory of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

“I am appealing to our supporters to eschew violence and do whatever it takes to ensure APC wins the governorship election in 2019,” Aliyu added.