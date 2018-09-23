Secretary to Plateau State Government, Mr. Rufus Bature, and Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Hitler Dadi, have resigned their appointments to contest in the 2019 elections.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has, however, approved their resignations.

In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mark Longyen, said the duo resigned to contest for Plateau North Senatorial seat and Federal House of Representatives seat for Langtang North/Langtang South Constituency under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has approved the resignation of Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Rufus Bature and Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Hitler Dadi.

“Bature recently resigned his appointment to enable him to contest for the seat of Senator of Plateau North Senatorial District in the 2019 elections.”

Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Sir Richard Tokma (mni) to replace him as the acting SSG immediately.

Until his appointment, the new acting SSG was the Permanent Secretary, Policy & General Services in the office of the SSG.

Governor Lalong appreciated the duo for their invaluable services to the state and, for their immeasurable contributions to the success of the Rescue Administration in the past three years.

He wishes both of them the best of luck in their political aspirations and future endeavours.

The governor also appreciates other appointees who had similarly resigned to pursue their political aspirations.