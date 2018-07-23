The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “stop shopping around for supporters” and channel its energy on the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

High-ranking members of the ruling party have defected to the opposition, citing the party’s inability to honour its campaign promises as the reason for their defection.

More top members of the APC are likely to dump the party before the next general elections hold in February.

But, the ruling party in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said, “We challenge the PDP to face Nigerians on their own merit in 2019 and stop shopping around for supporters.

Abdullahi said “After three years in the wilderness, the PDP is understandably excited with the possibility of hiding it’s irredeemably imaging under the heap of a new coalition.

Abdullahi who likened the PDP as “Like the vulture, PDP sees every altercation as a potential opportunity for a feast accused PDP of sponsoring fake defections.

“If PDP is not alleging wild conspiracies, they are threatening to boycott elections or announcing fake defections,” Abdullahi said.

“What is clear with all these is that no matter how long a leopard lives, it cannot change its spots. Party politics is a game of number and that game in addition.

“If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted.” the party added.