The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kaduna State chapter, has said the party had concluded plans to field a candidate capable of challenging Governor Nasir el-Rufai in next year’s governorship election.

This was disclosed by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman at the sidelines of the party’s congress held in Kaduna at the weekend.

According to him, a total of 500 delegates from the 23 local governments of the state attended the congress to elect party officials that would run the affairs of the party.

He said the party had become the new hope of the people of the state saying, “we are in a mission to rescue Kaduna State from their present state of despair and hopelessness.”

He also promised to send Governor el-Rufai packing because his administration had failed to address the plight of the people of the state.”