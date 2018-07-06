Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that no governorship aspirant in the state can defeat Mr El-Rufai in 2019.

“None of the current aspirants for the position of governor of Kaduna State can beat Malam (El-Rufai).

They only aspire to be there but they don’t have clear cut vision for development, clear cut policy to move the state forward, statesmanship among others.

Although many other key aspirants have not publicly declared their ambition, politicians believed to be aspiring to lead Kaduna are two senators, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi; as well as popular Kaduna politician, Isa Ashiru. Others include ex-governor, Mukhtar Yero and Muhammad Bello.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, Mr Aruwan said he believes none of the aspirants can match Mr El-Rufai in terms of vision, governance, development programmes, clout, and commitment to serve and move the state forward and focus on the job.

“Malam el-Rufai has empowered young men and women, he has ensured emergence of young leaders, he has shown discipline in public service, development of the education sector, development of the health sector, significant reduction in maternal and child mortality.

“Since they cannot beat him in policy formulation and development, they decided to go with divisive politics, blackmail, pettiness, manipulation of religion and demonizing him as a path to succeed him.”

Mr Aruwan also said that the governor underwent tutelage, both in public and private sector, to be prepared for leadership positions.

“He was advisor to Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998. He was the Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprise. He was FCT minister where he achieved so much and so many firsts. He went to study law and obtained masters degree in public policy management from Harvard University as an Edward A. Mason Fellow. Also, study his rich and astute contributions (to) the political development of the country,” he said.