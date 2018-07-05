The Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, on Thursday urged all Igbo resident in Lagos to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 election.

Adeola said that voting for APC was the only way to show appreciation for the good work of the party in the state.

A statement by the media adviser to Adeola, Kayode Odunaro said that the lawmaker made the call when a delegation of Alaba International Market Council of Elders (AIMCE) paid him a courtesy call in Abuja to present an award for good representation to him.

It said that Senator Adeola who is chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content told the delegation led by Eze John-Greg Ezebuadi, the chairman of AIMCE and Eze Ndi Igbo of Iba, Ojo LGA that the last election showed that Igbo in Lagos heeded calls of external influence that had no interest in their welfare in the state.

He said, “I am of the view that you should see the Yoruba that you lived with for years as your brothers more than your tribes people that you see only once or so in a year or not at all for decades. The interest of the APC government led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to continue to develop all part of Lagos state is the best interest of all of Lagosians including the Igbo.

“In spite of negative electoral result from some areas against APC, the government has not discriminated against any section in bettering the welfare of all Lagosian.”

Senator Adeola said 2019 election is a good time for Igbo to open a new chapter in their relation with the ruling party APC.

He added that their support and vote for APC in the state will show they appreciate the progressive and welfarist government of Governor Ambode in the last three years without discrimination.

“I can say and I am aware that Governor Ambode has not discriminated against any group in delivery of dividends of democracy. He has not abandoned areas that did not vote for him and his party in 2015. The coming 2019 election is time to show appreciation and encouragement for the APC in Lagos State.”.

It said that Eze Ezebuadi noted that they decided to come to Abuja to present the award to him for his effective representation of Lagos West Senatorial District at the Senate.

It said that that Ezebuadi added that the voting pattern of the last election was the result of non recognition of relevant and progressive Igbo with long history of working with the progressives of Lagos State.

It said that the leader of the delegation noted that with the performance of the Ambode administration work is ongoing to enlighten all Igbo on the need to bring to truism the Igbo adage “Ebe madu bi Ka ona owachi” (meaning where you live is where you call your home.)