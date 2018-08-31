Twenty four hours after declaring his intention to run for president in 2019, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has obtained the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Saraki’s aide, Olu Onemola, made this known via his Twitter handle Friday afternoon.

Mr Onemola said the director general of the Saraki Presidential Campaign Organization, Mohammed Wakil, obtained the presidential nomination on Mr Saraki’s behalf.

“This afternoon, the Director General of the Saraki Presidential Campaign Organization, Hon. Mohammed Wakil, obtained the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms from the PDP Headquarters on behalf of Presidential Aspirant, Sen. (Dr.) Abubakar Bukola Saraki,” Mr Olu tweeted.

Mr Saraki made his intention known at an event organised by the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement on Thursday.

His declaration came a day after another PDP senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also declared to run for president.

Mr Saraki faces a stiff challenge as the PDP parades several high profile presidential aspirants.

The list includes former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Jigawa State and former Foreign Affairs minister, Sule Lamido; a former governor of Kano State and former Minister of Education; Ibrahim Shakarau; and a former governor of Kaduna State and chairman of former National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are a former governor of Sokoto State and former member of the House of Representatives, Attahiru Bafarawa; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former governor of Plateau State and serving senator, David Jang; a former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; a former member of the House of Representatives, Datti Baba-Ahmed and the governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal.