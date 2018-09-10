Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday asserted that the Red Chamber of the National Assembly under his leadership would continue to stand with Benue people and all Nigerians by ensuring that the reign of impunity come to an end.

Saraki spoke yesterday at NKST Church, Low Level, Makurdi, during a thanksgiving mass to mark the 70th birthday celebration of Senator Barnabas Gemade who represents Benue North East District.

He said he was in Benue to celebrate with Gemade and also speak with Benue delegates of the PDP over his ambition to contest for President in the 2019 general election.

The Senate President, while congratulating the celebrant on his birthday, described him as a man of integrity, who has remained firm in the defence of his people on the floor of the Senate.

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom while speaking at the thanksgiving mass, appreciated members of the National Assembly for rising against impunity perpetrated in Benue State and other parts of the country.

Ortom, who said the Senate President and other members of the National Assembly had indeed shown that they are true friends of Benue people when impunity was being supervised by the powers that be in the state, urged Saraki to remain courageous in defending the rule of law and ensuring that Nigerians get justice.

The governor said Gemade had impacted many lives positively and that his reign as Managing Director, Benue Cement Company, minister, National Chairman of PDP and senator has left indelible achievements.

Meanwhile, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, who tasked leaders on exemplary leadership and implored them to prepare the young ones for leadership, cautioned the youths against insulting elders and leaders.

Senator Gemade had earlier acknowledged the role of many in his life, saying he is happy that at 70, God had helped him to touch many lives.