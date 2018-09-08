The Senate president and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, has appointed a lawyer, Ilemona Onoja, as the official spokesman for his 2019 election campaign.

The director general of the Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, Mohammed Wakil, made the announcement in a statement Saturday.

Mr Wakil explained that Mr. Onoja attended the Benue State University, Makurdi, the Nigerian Law School, Lagos campus, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006.

He said Mr Onoja has been a very vocal voice in the campaign for good governance, respect for human rights and upholding the principles of the rule of law.

According to the statement, Mr Onoja’s appointment takes effect immediately.