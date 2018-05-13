The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said that contrary to the voting pattern in 2015 where Anambra voters favoured the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) with their votes, 2019 would be a clear departure from such practice.

Ngige said the 2019 presidential election would see Anambra people voting massively for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister, who was addressing the newly elected local government executives of the party at Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, urged them to get down to work to ensure that Buhari garners over 70 per cent of votes cast in the state.

He expressed optimism that Buhari will be reelected in the 2019 general election.

The minister, who hails from the area, said Buhari had done so well to merit reelection.

He said: “I stand before you today to say Mr President has done so well in all ramifications. He will be returned by Nigerians in 2019 in a landslide victory.”

He said the APC would contest all elective positions in the general election.

He hailed the party for what he called a smooth and peaceful local government congresses held in the 21 local councils of the state on Saturday.

He said contrary to what the “prophets of doom” had expected, the APC in the state had a hitch-free local government congress.

Also speaking, the National Treasurer of APC, Chief George Moghalu, commended the party for the peaceful conduct of the council congresses in the state.

He said: “I’m very optimistic the same good conduct will be witnessed during the state congresses.”