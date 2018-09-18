A former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, said his committee will engage the 10 PDP governorship aspirants in Plateau State on the need to have a consensus candidate.

Mantu noted that the committee will ensure that the aspirants accept defeat and support whoever emerged to dethrone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate during the 2019 governorship election.

Mantu disclosed this, on Monday, in Jos, when the state’s Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Damishi Sango, inaugurated a five-man dialogue committee to engage the governorship aspirants on the need to prune down number of aspirants for a rancour-free party primaries.

According to Mantu, “The truth is that we have 10 governorship aspirants but only one of them will emerged at the end of the day, we are aware that all of them have followership and people are praying for 2019 to come because they are actually waiting for PDP.

“We cannot afford to make the mistake of 2015. We must make sure that we all unite to take the governorship seat.

“We will dialogue with them and see how we can stream the number if possible have a consensus candidate.

“But if we are not able to do that at the end of the day we would have given them enough opportunity to step down for each other for a ranchor free party primaries.”

Chairman of the party and a former Minister of Sport, Hon. Damishi Sango, said the committee is mandated to engage the governorship aspirants to see if some of them can step down for a rancour-free election.

He said the party would provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants and debunk the rumour making round that he has taken side with an aspirant for him to be pick as running mate.

In the words of Sango, “I am not interested in being a deputy governor. For those of you who know me, I wanted to be a governor and not a deputy governor. Therefore the speculations making round that I want to be deputy governor is false.

“We are working to ensure that all the 10 governorship aspirants in the PDP will work together until the party reclaim its mandate, we don’t want to make another mistake,” Sango said.