The former national caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and presidential aspirant of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, has said that he is sure of victory at the poll.

The former Kaduna State governor stated that he had decided to flag -off his presidential consultation tour in Benue State so as to honour those who were mercilessly killed in the state by armed Fulani herdsmen who launched unwarranted attacks on the state.

He promised to place security of lives and property of Nigerians as top priority of his administration if voted into power in the next year’s general elections.

“I am determined to send Buhari and his APC led government packing in 2019. This requires the support and collaboration with party men and women like you who believe in the unity and oneness of Nigeria as a nation.

“I hope that with my vast experience, delegates from Benue will consider me to be the party’s flag bearer in the next year’s general elections because l strongly believe that l will defeat Buhari having failed to deliver on his campaign promises of protecting lives and property.”

In his remark, a PDP chieftain in the state, Chief Aker Gajir, described Makarfi as an aspirant with a vast experience and capable of running the affairs of the country as he did while acting as the caretaker national chairman of the PDP.

Chief Gajir pledged to support and mobilise others for Makarfi to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Mr. John Ngbede said Makarfi was the reason behind the existence of PDP today in Nigeria, assuring that delegates from Benue State would not hesitate to vote for him.