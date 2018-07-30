Senator Sefiu Adegbenga Kaka has declared his intention to join the governorship race in Ogun state, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Kaka, who was deputy of Governor Olusegun Osoba, from 1999-2003, made the declaration in Abeokuta on Monday.

He spoke at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State council secretariat at Oke Ilewo.

As a former Senator, he represented Ogun East from 2011-2015.

“I am your man, I have the experience, the integrity and commitment,” he told the newsmen.

He said as Ogun State “stands today, there is ample room for improvement in agriculture, education, healthcare, employment and empowerment of our youth and female folks, rural development, sports and tourism”.

Kaka was born on 14 April 1952, to a Muslim family in Ijebu-Igbo. He was educated at Ijebu Muslim College and graduated in 1972.

He later went to University of Ibadan, where he bagged a degree in Agriculture and University of Lagos, where he got an MBA in 1985.

He had been commissioner in different ministries in the state and Chairman and member of numerous Boards of Corporation and Parastatals.

In politics, he was the vice-chairman, Alliance for Democracy in Ogun State before he was named the Deputy Governor, to run with Osoba.

He won the 2011 race into the senate as the candidate of Action Congress of Nigeria, beating candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).