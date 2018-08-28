The immediate Governor of Plateau State and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Jonah Jang, has advocated for Nigerians to allows the Middle-Belt region of the country to produce the next Presidency in 2019.

Jang who is contesting the Presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the Middle belt since 1999 has not produced an elected President under the Nigerian constitution despite being at the centre of the country’s sociopolitical growth.

The Former Governor stated this yesterday while presenting his letter of intent to Contest the Presidency come 2019 to the PDP Secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital amidst crowds of supporters.

“We demand that in the spirit of one Nigeria, for the inclusion of minorities, for the purpose of fair play and equity, the Middle Belt should be given the chance and supported in 2019. The Middle Belt is a huge statement about the Nigerian diversity. I present myself as the face of the Middle Belt in this contest. I also urge the other parts of the north and the rest of Nigeria to support my candidature for these reasons”.

Senator Jang declared that he has the capacity to restore hope back to Nigeria, saying there is an urgent need to bring back the founding dream, hope, aspirations and perceptions of the greatness of Nigeria.

“I believe in Nigeria as a great nation and in its oneness. I believe we can make it to the top ten nations of the world in no distant future. I have come to help position the country in that direction by purposeful leadership.

“Our Party, the PDP, have zoned the Presidency to the North for the purpose of the 2019 elections. The Middle Belt is at the centre of the north, it is the glue of the north, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the north over time. Sadly, however, this zone has yet to produce an elected President under our Constitution.”

He assured that the country will experience robust transformation if given the mandate in the 2019 general elections slated for February 2019.

“The Middle Belt is a firm believer in Nigeria and the Nigerian project. Under me, the best of Nigeria will emerge,” he said.

Jang who was allegedly accused of mismanagement of funds during his administration as the former Governor and is currently standing trial in court vowed to foster justice, fairness and the rule of law while prioritizing peace and security nationwide.

He also vowed to restructure the country’s political system for better efficiency.

“The clamour for restructuring will be addressed in line with the provisions of our laws.

“Restructuring and reorganizing Nigeria to the comfort of all Nigerians is a task I will face with commitment.

“If we have operated a system for 58 years and Nigerians are asking for a review of the structures, there is no need to delay it further.”

Jang is contesting the highest seat in the country’s political leadership under the PDP alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, Governor of Gombe state and a host of other gladiators.