Senator Barnabas Gemade of Benue North East Senatorial Districit, has declared that he will not step down for immediate past governor of the state, Gabriel Suswan.

He made the clarification at the weekend in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

This followed rumour that he had agreed to step down to allow his son contest for the governorship seat.

He said, “How does my son’s governorship ambition come into a matter like that? My son is not a politician, he is a very close friend of Suswam, as they have been together for a very long time.

“As far as stepping down for Suswam is concerned, I am not surprised about all postings in the social media on the matter.”

The ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged those making the insinuation to note that: “Incumbents are the people regarded as owners of positions, while those who seek the positions come behind them.

“So, whoever wants this senate seat should do all that is required to canvass for the position, and ask the people to support them, rather than asking someone to step down.”

Gemade said he doesn’t have a senate seat to give to anybody, adding that his seat belongs to the people, who can take it back or ask him to hand it over to someone else.

On alleged gang up by members of the All Progressives congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki, he said the plot would fail because it is a wild goose chase.