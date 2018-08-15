The Coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group (NCBSG), Anambra State Chapter, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, has applauded the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari/Professor Yemi Osinbajo joint ticket for the 2019 presidential election.

Ekwunife, who was reacting to Monday’s statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on the joint ticket, said it was a welcome development and a positive step in the right direction.

She said the arrangement would ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secures an overwhelming victory for the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.

In a statement issued by the Director of Publicity, NCBSG Anambra State Chapter, Dr. Chike Amobi, Ekwunife said, “The announcement of Professor Yemi Osinbajo as President Buhari’s running mate in 2019 is very welcome development and a positive step in the right direction. It is also an emphatic proclamation of this present administration’s commitment to sustaining the high tempo of infrastructural development and good governance in Nigeria.

“With Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Federal Republic of Nigeria enjoys a dedicated and committed Vice President who completely compliments the President’s commitment to institute good governance in Nigeria, and sustain the tremendous growth which has been recorded in all sectors of the Nigerian economy since their assumption of office.

“The announcement also lays to rest the unfounded rumors of the rabble rousers and detractors who have made a career of peddling falsehoods and conjectures about the APC 2019 Presidential ticket.

“I have no doubt that the Nigerian voters will welcome this news with joy, and subsequently, manifest their heartfelt appreciation by voting massively for the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket during the forthcoming elections.”

Congratulating the acting President Osinbajo, Ekwunife described him as a “very cerebral and God-fearing person who has all the qualities we need as a Vice President of Nigeria during these times.”

She urged Osinbajo to pay no heed to the drowning voices of the rumor mongers, but instead, continue to assist President Buhari in providing good leadership to the Nigerian people.