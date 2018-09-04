Baring any last minute change in plan, a former Senate President, David Mark, will on Tuesday officially declare to vie for the seat of the president of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark, a serving senator, will be the fourth of his Senate colleagues to declare to run for the presidency.

Last week, his colleagues; Senate President Bukola Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Jonah Jang also declared their intention to run for the same seat under the PDP.

James Oche, a close ally of Mark and national coordinator of Doo2Door for David Mark, said his principal, after a nationwide consultation has decided to join the presidential race to salvage the entity called Nigeria from a total collapse.

“Yes, the last man standing has arrived. He would be picking his forms on Tuesday. It is time to save Nigeria from collapse,” Oche told our reporter on Monday.

Another source close to the former senate president confirmed to newsmen that his boss would run.

Mark joins a list of over a dozen aspirants to declare under the PDP platform for the number 1 seat.

He has not been publicly active since he lost his bid to return as senate president.

He is expected to slug it out with other major PDP aspirants like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe; ex-governors Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa and Messrs Kwankwaso, Jang and Saraki.