Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s immediate past National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, have formally dumped the APC for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Other prominent APC stalwarts who decamped to APGA after the meeting include: Nze Princeford Ozumba, Chief Elvis Agukwe, and Chief Emma Ikoro.

Announcing the defection of the APC chieftains to APGA via a post in his verified Facebook account on Sunday evening, the National chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, revealed that the Imo APC coalition has collapsed their structures into the party after a fruitful meeting held on Sunday.

He commended those who contributed to the success of the meeting and assured the new entrants of a level playground.

The chairman said, “The 6-week intensive negotiation between APGA and the Imo Coalition has finally led to the collapse of the structures of the coalition into APGA.

“The final meeting that produced the alliance was held on Sunday, September 10, 2018 at APGA National Headquarters in Abuja.

“The meetings were presided by National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye National Chairman, APGA, in company with the APGA National Secretary, Labaran Maku leading to the successful alliance

“I thanked all those that contributed to its success, assured the new entrants a level playing field.

“I commend the invaluable contribution of Governor Willie Obiano, Senator Victor Umeh, and members of the National Working Committee(that participated in the discussions at very critical stages) to the success of the alliance.

“Some members of the Coalition that participated in the negotiation were Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Osita Izunaso, Nze Princeford Ozumba (Etodike), Chief Elvis Agukwe, and Chief Emma Ikoro.”

Recall that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Senator Osita Izunaso had been locked in a running battle with Governor Rochas Okorocha over the control of the soul of APC in Imo State.