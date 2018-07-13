The Presidency through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has formally announced a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

PRNigeria reports that the Committee is different from Buhari Campaign Organisation, which recently appointed Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport, as the Director General, while Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), is the spokesman and Director, Strategic Communications.

The Sheriff-led body has a list of 35 members of the Support Committee, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and five members of National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rara, is appointed National Director Music, while a Nollywood Actor and Lagos lawmaker, Hon. Desmond Elliot, is the National Publicity Secretary and the Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu, is the National Secretary.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani, who made the disclosure in an official statement, said: “Prominent individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”

Sammani, who is also Facilitator President Support Committee under the OSGF, added: “In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and Alhaji Mamman Daura all make up the National Patrons of the Committee.

Members of the National Advisory Committee: Senator M.T. Mbu, Senator Yerima Bakura, Senator George Akume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua and Senator Abu Ibrahim.