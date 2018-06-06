Senator Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs, has declared her intention to again contest the governorship of Taraba State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) which she said “will rule Nigeria for an indefinite period starting from 2019.”

Sen. Alhassan who addressed journalists shortly after her factional chairman of APC in Taraba was inaugurated among other APC state chairmen Tuesday in Abuja, also expressed optimism that the party would win the presidency and more states in the coming 2019 election.

She expressed confidence that the coming APC convention would be hitch-free despite the rancorous ward, LGA and state congresses conducted by the party.

“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC, once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.

“I will make sure that in my zone I follow up and by God’s grace, Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019, and don’t even talk about Nigeria because it is already APC and it will continue to be APC forever,” she asserted.

On her ambition for 2019, she said that everything was going in her favour adding that she was denied the office in 2015 even though she won the poll.

“I won the 2015 election; everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.

“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires. I won the election 2015 but God did not give me power; I will keep trusting in him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she said.