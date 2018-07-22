Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West) on Sunday received some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains who defected to the APC in his constituency.

Newsmen report that those who dumped the PDP at Dari, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, were led by a retired Permanent Secretary, Mr John Mamman.

Adamu urged Mamman and other party supporters to work tirelessly for the progress and victory of the party at all levels come 2019 and beyond.

He described APC as a progressive party, adding that the party has done credibly well towards impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

The senator assured the people of his continued commitment to push for good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on their lives and solicited for their support to enable him succeed.

Adamu drummed support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the victory of the party at all levels in the 2019 general election and beyond.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Agara, urged APC members in the area to work together with Mamman in order to ensure the victory of the party in all elections.

“Today, John Mamman is a member of APC and I urge him, his supporters and other party faithful to work for the victory of the party come 2019,” he said.

Agara also drummed support for the governments of Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State to enable them succeed.

He urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

The deputy governor renewed the state government commitment to continue to initiate projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Mamman thanked the senator and deputy governor as well as other well wishers for witnessing their defection.

He assured them of his commitment to work for the victory of the party in the area.