The governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections.

Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South East Senatorial District, residing in Diobu waterfronts in Port Harcourt.

He explained that he declare his intention to run for the number one position in the state, against the decision of supposed party leaders, because he wants things to be done differently to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

The lawmaker charged his supporters to shun all forms of financial inducement from money bags and urged them to rather support individuals that would deliver on their promises and bring government closer to the people.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, said the state is in dire need of development in many areas, and added that could not be achieved without the right leadership in place.

He thanked the people for their support and admonished the riverine communities not to be intimidated.

“I have no godfather, but, I have God on my side. So, you must remain resolute in your support for what is right and for the APC and we shall win,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Diobu waterfront residents, Owabie Tobin, said the residents decided to support the governorship aspiration of Abe because they believe in his ability to redeem his promise and bring development to the state.