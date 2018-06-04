The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been inaugurated in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, with its leaders claiming that they will wrest power from the Governor Muhammed Badaru led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The political party under the chairmanship of Alhaji Abba Anas said the time has come for people of the state vote out the APC for non-performance and for not meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

Speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast in Dutse, a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Kazaure federal constituency, Alhaji Bashir Adamu, said he was formally announcing his departure from the APC and pledged his loyalty to SDP.

Adamu, who declared that the APC led-leadership in the state was full of deceit and lacked the vision to steer the state to the Promised Land.

He said, “We are all living witness in Jigawa to how the previous administration had laid down a formidable foundation for the gradual development of the state, but today what we are witnessing is retrogression and deplorable state of affairs in the polity,”

He also stated that the recent APC state and local government congresses in the state were a testimony that APC lacked what it takes to handle ‘simple’ domestic problems that are currently tearing the party to pieces in the state.

He declared: “Very soon major APC stakeholders from within the party would cross carpet to the SDP”, stating that, “we are battle ready to confront them in the forthcoming general elections,” he stated.