Ahead of the forth coming general elections, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has reduced fees for its nomination forms.

The party said its gesture was informed by what it simply referred to as ” its oriented populists policies towards encouraging mass youths and women participation in politics.”

National Publicity Secretary of SDP, Alhaji Alpha Mohammed, in a statement, yesterday, said “the party took this position in tandem with their masses oriented cardinal principles and party philosophy at its NWC meeting.”

The statement read thus: “In line with its oriented populists policies towards encouraging mass youths and women participation in politics and, mostly, elective posts, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday August 30, 2018, made a downward review of the cost of nomination forms for its intending aspirants from the Presidential to the state House of Assembly.

“The desire to encourage Nigeria youth and the women; and to enhanmce their capacity to purchase nomination forms compelled the leadership of the party to take this popular decision.

“As against former positions, the new purchasing rate for the nomination forms are:

Presidential – 1Million Naira for expression of interest and 10 Million for form totalling 11Million

Governorship – 500 Thousand Naira for expression of interest and 4.5Million for the form totalling 5Million naira.

Senate – 500 Thousand Naira for expression of interest and 2Million Naira for the form totalling 2.5MILLION Naira

House of Reps – 200 Thousand Naira for expression of interest and 800 Thousand for the form totalling 1Million naira.

“House of Assembly – 100 Thousand for expression of interest and 400 Thousand for form totalling 500 Thousand naira.

All forms are to be obtained from the National Secretariat of the party and also submitted in the National Secretariat for the Presidential and Governorship positions.

“The Senate and House of Representatives could be submitted either at the National Secretariat or State Secretariat, while that of the House of Assembly should be submitted at the State Sectretariat.

“Simmilarly, the NEC also approved the following dates for party primaries and other activities and leading to its national convention:

“Sunday September 9th 2018- Screening of Aspirants for State House of Assembly

Monday September, 10th, 2018- Screening of Aspirants for House of Representatives

Wednesday September 12th, 2018- Screening of Aspirants for Senate

Thursday September 20th, 2018- Screening of Aspifrants for Governorship

Saturday September 22nd, 2018- Screening of Aspirants for Presidential

“All Senatorial, House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly aspirants shall have their screening conducted in their states while the governorship aspirants shall have their screening at their geo-political zones. Screening of Presidential Aspirants will be done by the Presidential Screening Committee at Abuja, Nigeria.”