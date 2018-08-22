Former Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Senator Ayo Arise, has predicted a landslide victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Arise said the President has succeeded in putting Nigeria on the path of recovery, infrastructural revolution and development since assumption of office in 2015.

He noted that Nigerians will re-elect Buhari on the record of his performance, integrity, transparency in governance and his strong will to stamp out the virus of corruption allegedly inflicted on Nigeria by sixteen years of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rule.

Arise, who represented Ekiti North senatorial district between 2007 and 2011, declared that the likes of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and others jostling for the PDP presidential ticket cannot stop Buhari’s re-election.

According to him, the era of sharing the common resources belonging to all Nigerians by a few people has stopped with Buhari’s ascension to power which he said has rubbed off positively on the nation’s economy.

The former federal legislator who is seeking a return to the Upper Chamber said the President needs a National Assembly that will work harmoniously with (Buhari) in the next dispensation to provide good governance and better standard of living for Nigerians and not lawmakers that will sabotage his efforts.

Arise added that his ambition was borne out of the desire to support the President and Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti North and the state as a whole.

He urged Nigerians to rally round Buhari by voting massively for him in the February 16 presidential poll to “drive the final nail into the political coffin of the vultures gathering together feed fat on the nation’s commonwealth.”

Arise said: “Although some Nigerians believed that, the President ought to have completely turned around the whole country economy in less than four years, but the fact remains that, nobody can provide all infrastructures needed in a particular nation within a four year tenure.

“It will be a great injustice or error of political judgement to believe Nigeria woes could be completely nipped in the mud within a four year regime after an ignoble PDP sixteen years in the country.

“We are all living witnesses of the sixteen years of the PDP government without much achievements when compared to less than, four years of the present administration with many things to show for it.

“But the present federal government has made an indellible mark in the area of Nigerian economy to include; a railway line from Kano to Port Harcourt, Lagos to Kano, second River Niger Bridge, many roads across the six geo-political Zones of the country, agriculture, health, security and industries among others.

“Therefore, all Nigerians need to always rally support the president in his efforts at repositioning the country for better and safe for all to live in.

“President Buhari is no doubt working hard on infrastructures, economy and other social amenities needed by every class and calibre of people irrespective of their status in the world to live comfortably in Nigeria, even without thinking of going for vacation abroad any longer.

“It is achieveable through the support of all, especially on the fight against the menace of corruption that had destroyed nearnly all the sectors of the country economy and made it unworkable and nearnlly collapsed before the advent of the present administration.

“The government has therefore, so far taken the bull by the horn at repositioning the deldrum and ailing economy.”

While congratulating President Buhari and other Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of this year Eid-el- Kabir, the APC chieftain called on Muslims to always promote love and peace in the country to achieve a meaningful development.