



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has retained his deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, as his running mate in next year’s general elections.

Speculations had been rife in the state that other people were being considered to replace Abounu as Governor Ortom’s running mate in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor disclosed this, on Monday, at an extraordinary meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held, in Government House, Makurdi, the state capital.

He noted that the announcement became necessary to lay to rest the speculation that he might drop Abounu and pick another person as running mate ahead of next year’s general elections.

The governor also enjoined politicians especially those who contested for elective positions to allow the would of God to prevail in their lives rather than insisting that they must have their own way at the detriment of the generality of the Benue people.

The governor who also disclosed that an elaborate reconciliation programme would be put in place for PDP members especially those that contested and lost at the primaries saying it was better to work together.

He explained further that the reconciliation team would be made up of three persons from each senatorial zone and would be constituted as part of the party’s integration programme.

Governor Ortom thanked all PDP faithful for the warm reception accorded him on his return to the party and requested that the idea of new and old members of PDP should be discarded.

Earlier, Sen. David Mark had described governor Ortom as a dependable and reliable ally and assured him of his unalloyed support to ensure his victory come 2019.

He said Governor Ortom boosted his moral by accompanying him to the podium to address delegates at the last PDP convention in Portharcourt making him the only aspirant to have enjoyed such privilege.

In his remarks on behalf of PDP governorship aspirants, Prof. David Ker, promised to work with Governor Ortom who is the party’s flag-bearer to enable the party clinch power at the general elections come 2019. He also thanked the Party’s leadership for recognising them.

All other party members who spoke at the event promised to sustain support for Governor Ortom and other candidates of the party to secure victory in the 2019 elections.