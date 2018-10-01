.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Ahead of 2019 General Elections, the National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), in Abuja, has tapped Robinson Akpua as its presidential candidate.

Akpua, who is a lawyer, promised to raise the education budget to 30 per cent if elected president.

He further stressed that, “Not Too Young to Run Act” is commendable; but to achieve the agitation for the young and bold leaders for desired change from the old leaders to new ones, that legislative provisions are not enough.

“This is because of the role corrupt money play in our politics, both during the party primaries and in the general elections.

“Most times young women and men of ideas are rigged out of the system by means of money politics.”

The politician who went unopposed after two candidates stepped down, maintained that the Universal Basic Education will be vigorously pursued.

“We will expand our vocational in collaboration with both the private sector and NGO’s to set up effective loan scheme for higher institutions and students among others.”

NDLP National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Maizabura, explained that the choice of Akpua was because of his credibility, agility and intelligence.

Maizabura added that “We will collaborate with other intelligent and creative Nigerians who have the same ideology with our great party to bring the desired needed change in Nigeria.”